Western AA leading Butte High driven by 'don't quit' mentality

BUTTE — Whether trailing Missoula Hellgate by seven points at halftime or Kalispell Glacier by 21 in the fourth quarter, Butte High's football team has consistently found ways to win this season.

The result more than halfway through Western AA play is the Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 4-0 conference) atop the conference standings and on track to lock up a top playoff seed and first-round bye.

Down but not out has been a recurring theme for Butte this season. From overcoming a seven-turnover outing in its season-opening win against Billings West to a fourth-quarter offensive explosion that propelled the Bulldogs to a stunning win over Glacier, Butte's mental toughness has been a key factor in its multiple comeback wins.

"Number one, we play hard," said Butte head coach Arie Grey. "Our kids play hard and they don't quit. Whether we're down or we're up, whatever it may be, we just continue to battle."

In their win over Sentinel, the Bulldogs' first play from scrimmage saw quarterback Bo Demarais throw a pick-six. The senior was unfazed and went on to guide an offense that piled up 47 points against the Spartans.

"I think Bo does a great job of kind of just moving on to the next play and understanding you can't worry about what happened in the past," said Grey. "Super proud of him, the way he's competed and the things he's done."

Butte closes out the regular season with games against Missoula Hellgate, Helena High and Helena Capital, beginning with the winless Knights at Naranche Stadium for Butte's Silver B's Night. The Bulldogs have shown what they're capable of and they know what's at stake if they continue to run the table in the Western AA.

"There's a lot of buzz, a lot of excitement. I love that," said Grey. "These guys know what to do to get better. We've got to control our destiny."