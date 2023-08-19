Further along: Veteran leaders galvanizing Great Falls CMR ahead of season opener

GREAT FALLS — It’s the fourth year that Great Falls CMR will be under head coach Dennis Morris, which means the Rustlers' 13 seniors are the first class to have been under his leadership for their entire high school careers.

With their veteran leadership and understanding of how the program is run, Morris is hoping it will help lead to a deep playoff run by the end of the season.

“Coming into the season, we just know a heck of a lot more, so that’s really how we build,” said Morris. “I feel like we’re further long now than we ever have been. We just have to clean it up and keep sharp.”

One of the biggest changes for the Rustlers this year will be staying healthy down the stretch of the season. Last year saw some of their key players get hit with injuries, resulting in a six-game losing streak to end the season.

“We have to be smarter about how we plan our practice and make sure our guys are a little more fresh,” said Morris.

Another big change for the team will be the man under center after Cole Taylor has graduated on to Montana State. The replacement is not far off though as the new signal-caller will be his little brother, Caleb Taylor.

“I’m feeling great. It’s going to be a big job but I think I can get it done,” said Caleb Taylor. “He (Cole) just told me to be me and be a elder as much as I can be and that’s all there is to it.”

“No. 1, he’s a competitor, he’s a kid that is not going to lose and that makes it a little bit easier. He’s a kid that’s going to take charge. He doesn’t care if he’s a sophomore, he doesn’t care if he’s a senior, he’s going to take charge of our huddle or lack thereof and take charge of those guys out there on the field and get it done,” said Morris.

The Rustlers will host Kalispell Flathead in Week 1 with a scheduled kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.