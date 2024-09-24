'We realize how much work we still have left to do': No. 1 Malta just getting started with 4-0 record

GREAT FALLS — This past Friday night, No. 1 Malta met Missoula Loyola on a neutral field in Fairfield, and were able to hang on to a 20-12 win.

While it was hard fought, the Mustangs like where they're at.

"Feeling great, was a little ugly but at least we came out with the dub," senior Stockton Oxarart said postgame.

"I'm glad we pulled it off, you know a win is a win," senior Blaine Downing said.

Oxarart and Downing — who is currently offered by the University of Montana — are two key seniors, and they've gone through three-straight early exits in the Class B playoffs.

Although, this season the Mustangs have already taken down two semifinal teams from last year in Jefferson and Red Lodge.

"That definitely helps our confidence so much," Downing said. "Boosts our confidence, and helps us in the playoffs."

"It's just a different team this year," Oxarart said. "We have a different attitude ... we're never satisfied with each game. Take it day-by-day, game-by-game."

Head coach Nick Oxarart said playing playoff-type teams has helped the Mustangs.

"We're feeling good, we've played really great opponents and we're fortunate enough to kind of do just enough to get by those guys," Oxarart said. "It's hopefully building us up for conference play coming up."

The Mustangs have a clear goal in mind this season, while still aiming to improve week by week.

"I think we're going far," Stockton Oxarart said. "Trying to be humble, but I think we make a deep run in the playoffs this year. It's going to be great."

"State champions is our end goal," Downing said.

"We got to keep getting better week in and week out," Nick Oxarart said. "We got to push ourselves and we got to execute better, but we're optimistic, but we realize how much work we still have left to do."

Malta welcomes in rival Glasgow (3-1) Friday night to try and remain undefeated.

