WATCH: 'Positively Montana' special edition on Shriners Children's Spokane's outreach in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Montana Television Network recently joined Shriners Children's Spokane hospital staff at McKinley Orthopedic, Sports Medicine & Spine to learn more about the hospital's work throughout the region.

The Montana East-West Shrine Game, which again will be broadcast by MTN, helps raise money and awareness for the orthopedic and burn care provided by Shriners Children's. The game has raised nearly $2 million to help Shriners Children's provide this life-altering care that comes regardless of the family's ability to pay.

Six times a year, Shriners Children's staff travel to Fairbanks to host an outreach clinic that provides care to children from interior Alaska, a vast, remote area made up of Fairbanks and surrounding villages, many of which are accessible only by boat, plane or snow machine. MTN traveled along this spring to meet the doctors, nurses and support staff who make the trip possible, and visit with patients who have received this important care.

Watch this special edition of "Positively Montana":

'Positively Montana' special edition on Shriners Children's Spokane's outreach in Alaska

The Montana East-West Shrine Game is Saturday, June 20, in Butte with the telethon beginning at 6 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 7. The game will air on Montana CBS affiliates — KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley — with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.