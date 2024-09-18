'Wanted to earn some respect throughout the state': No. 3 Box Elder football aiming to build on 3-0 start

BOX ELDER — Last Friday night, a non-ranked Box Elder team went to Chester and took down then-No. 1 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62-46.

The Bears have started their season 3-0 and are now ranked No. 3 in 6-Man.

"We just wanted to earn some respect throughout the state," said first-year head coach Thomas Dilworth. "We were confident. (CJI's) a phenomenal football team.

"The boys were ready to play and ... they just played great football."

Seniors Tracen Jilot, Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette and Dreyden Anderson all know this team is different than years past. A big reason they feel that is because they're the defending Class C basketball state champions.

"It translates a lot, especially with all the running we do," Jilot said. "We're able to play at a high tempo."

"That postseason experience, you know, all the games, being in shape, yeah, it helps a lot," Stiffarm-Rosette said.

"Pretty much the same thing," Anderson said. "Just one extra guy that we have to focus on."

Dilworth also sees how basketball is similar to 6-Man football.

"One thing I know about these kids just from watching them on the basketball court and working with them is they love pressure," Dilworth said. "They're at their best when the game is high pressure. So, I love that about them and their competitiveness."

The team has a clear goal in mind for this season.

"My first three seasons weren't really great at all in football," Jilot said. "I've always loved football, and just my goal has always been to win at least one state title in football, and that's what we're trying to do this year."

"That would mean everything," Stiffarm-Rosette said. "The school, they've been to it once before but they haven't won it, so we want to be the first guys in history, cement ourselves in the school."

Box Elder will look to go 4-0 Saturday at Valier.