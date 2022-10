BIG SANDY — In a rare Wednesday afternoon game, the Big Sandy Pioneers (9-0, 7-0) capped off their undefeated regular season with a 67-0 win over Valier (7-2, 6-1) to clinch a 6-Man North title.

Elsewhere, the Highwood Mountaineers (5-3, 4-2) upset handed Roy-Winifred ( 7-2, 6-1) its first Central division loss, 46-26, and clinched a berth in the 6-Man playoffs.