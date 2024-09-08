Valley Christian fights off Arlee in 8-Man defensive battle

MISSOULA — Do not let the final 28-8 score fool you. The Valley Christian Eagles had to fight hard against the Arlee Warriors in an 8-Man battle Saturday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

After nearly two and a half quarters of no scoring, it was Arlee who struck first with a screen pass touchdown by Eli O'Neill, and a successful two-point conversion gave Arlee an 8-0 lead with 4:03 in the third.

On the Eagles' ensuing drive it was Nicholas Karvandi who got them on the board with a touchdown reception. A failed two-point conversion kept Arlee in the lead 8-6.

On Arlee’s next drive, Ethan Wornath came up with a clutch interception to put the Eagles back in it, and they answered with a Robert Miller touchdown.

Miller was not done yet as he also stepped up on defense with an interception, which led to another touchdown. That basically sealed the deal for the Eagles.

An additional pick-six contributed to the Valley Christian win.

The Eagles play their next game at Troy on Saturday. Arlee plays its next game Friday at home against St. Regis.

