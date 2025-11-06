PHILIPSBURG — Co-op football programs are nothing new in Montana, but few can match the success of the Flint Creek Titans of Drummond and Philipsburg.

This year's Titans continued a remarkable playoff streak, again advancing to the 8-Man quarterfinals. Since the program's inception in 2014, Flint Creek has advanced to the postseason every season and captured state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Undefeated Drummond-Philipsburg continues playoff streak, brings 'grit' into quarterfinal matchup with Belt

"Getting to put on the jersey is awesome because you're not representing just one school — you're representing both. And it's awesome to be on a winning team," said offensive and defensive lineman Javier Ostler, a junior from Drummond.

This year's team, which won the South division, enters the quarterfinal round with a perfect 9-0 record. But this season's success started long before fall practices kicked off.

"Earlier in the year, we went to (Montana State football) camp. That's where our chemistry really clicked," said Austin Knoeller, a senior fullback and middle linebacker from Drummond. "We all played together, we all started together and we won against other teams. We had that competition, that drive, and we just kept it throughout the whole season. We're all just basically a giant family, really."

The Titans' playing style reflects the character of their two communities, emphasizing resilience and determination.

"I hope you get to see our toughness, our ruggedness," Knoeller said.

Added quarterback Jake Dauenhauer: "Just our grit. Don't back down, just keep going. Just don't worry about the last play, just focus on the next one."

This season has already produced historic achievements for the program. The Titans won their 100th all-time game earlier this year, and junior Boston Bradshaw set a program record with eight sacks in last week's 54-12 victory over Superior in the first round of the playoffs.

The team has dominated opponents throughout the season, outscoring them 400 to 72 behind a stout defense.

"When we get out there, we're going right off the ball. Our linemen, as soon as (the quarterback) says hut, they're gone, they're going, and we're waiting to try and pick it off, get an interception, go the other way with it," said Knoeller, the lone senior on the team.

Dauenhauer, a junior from Philipsburg, credited the offensive line's performance.

"Super good line play all around," he said. "They've been dominating the line of scrimmage, and it just opens everything up and allows us to run whatever we want."

While it's already been a memorable season for many reasons, some players are regretting bold statements made in the spring.

"I said if we make playoffs, I'm bleaching my hair. And that was a poor choice of words a long time ago," Ostler said.

The Titans will host Belt in Philipsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday for their quarterfinal matchup.

