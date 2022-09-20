Top-ranked Huntley Project fueled by 2021 first-round exit

WORDEN — Huntley Project was perfect in conference play during the 2021 campaign, earning the Eastern B title.

But the Red Devils’ season ended in the opening round on its home field in an upset to Big Timber, a loss that’s motivated the returning crew.

“It didn’t sit very well. It was hard watching that film over and over. We were in the weight room the entire summer and pushing each other," Project senior running back and safety David Wohlfeil said. "Times we didn’t want to go to the weight room, I just thought about that game and it was like, ‘I’ve got to get in the weight room and work hard.’”

“It’s been a big thing. Revenge or whatever, that can push you pretty far. I think it’s going to push us pretty far this year to get past that first round and go as far as we can," said offensive and defensive lineman Luke Donally.

You might remember Donally from his State B pole vault title last spring, but he’s doing the dirty work for the Devils this fall. Lining up in the trenches might not be the most glamorous, but it’s where he’s most effective.

“I like a lot more physical contact. I’m all down for going out and just hitting kids, making glory for everybody else. It’s tough not getting the light on me, but in the end it’s for the team," Donally said.

He’s paving the way for one of Class B’s top rushing attacks. In fact, Project racked up over 400 yards on the ground against Missoula Loyola in Week 3. That dominating ground and pound approach has MontanaSports.com’s unbeaten, top-ranked team eyeing a deep playoff run.

“Playing with these guys, I’ve been playing with them since sixth grade, we’ve had flag football and things like that. I know their skills and know their work ethic," Wohlfeil said. "I can trust in all of them knowing they will fight for me and I will fight for them. They know that, so I love playing with them.”

Project will host Roundup on Friday night aiming for its fifth consecutive win of the year.