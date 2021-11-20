Titans seeking first 6-man title win at home in Dutton against defending champs

DUTTON —

The Power-Dutton-Brady Titans home field will be packed with fans at their home field in Dutton, MT as they get set to host their first ever state title game when they play the defending Class C 6-man state champs, the Froid and Medicine Lake Redhawks.

"Fear no one, respect everyone."

That was the motto uttered from Head Coach Tom Tranmer at the end of their practice Thursday night. To beat the red hot Redhawks of Froid and Medicine Lake, they’ll have to play better than they did the first time around this season where they lost 58-22 on the road in their second game.

“They handled us pretty well, they’re a big play team and they handled us really easy over in Medicine Lake but we’ve grown I think and we’ve learned a lot from that game," Coach Tranmer said. "I hope on Saturday we limit our mistakes, we play good football, we block, we tackle and do all the fundamentals well and I’m hoping for a good game.”

The Titans have been slowly building towards this success under Tranmer. Over the last four years, this senior group has gone from not making the playoffs, to a quarterfinal finish last season and now to state title shot.

“We’ve been working hard the last four years to try and get to this spot and you know every year we’ve improved a little bit. Last year, we lost in the quarterfinals and this year we were fortunate enough to get through to the championship and I’m just really happy for these players.”

The Power-Dutton-Brady golden triangle will be hosting their first ever championship in the communities history.

“Well it’s fun to play with the boys obviously. It’s awesome to play at home for a state championship because it’s never been done so it’s pretty exciting,” senior Jacob Feldman added.

The Redhawks are led by sophomore quarterback Mason Dethman who has been lighting opposing defenses the last two seasons. Head Coach Michael Reiter has his team primed and ready for battle in a community that is excited to be hosting their first ever state tile.

Kickoff for the 6-man state title in Dutton, MT is scheduled for 1 p.m.