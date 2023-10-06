Thursday Night Football: No. 4 Kalispell Glacier, Billings West win Class AA games

KALISPELL — A big second half led No. 4-ranked Kalispell Glacier to a 42-6 victory over crosstown rival Kalispell Flathead on Thursday night at Legends Stadium.

Flathead struck first with an 8-yard touchdown run by Braden Capser, capping a drive that featured two long third-down conversions. The point-after was missed, and the Braves had a 6-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

Glacier adds another late in the 4th quarter and goes on to roll in style with a huge 42-6 crosstown win over the Braves thanks to a dominant 28 point second half.#mtscores pic.twitter.com/qOpOIjv0Jx — Carter Culver (@carter_culver2) October 6, 2023

Glacier, though, answered swiftly with a 4-yard touchdown run by Kash Goicoechea, helping the Wolfpack snag a 7-6 advantage. Evan Barnes then hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from Jackson Presley and Glacier was up 14-6 with 4:41 left before halftime.

In the third quarter, Kobe Dorcheus scored on a 14-yard run, helping the Wolfpack extend their lead to 21-6. The Wolfpack increased their advantage to 28-6 following a 48-yard TD throw from Presley to Cohen Kastelitz midway through the third.

Glacier blew it wide open in the fourth when Presley found Alex Hausmann in the corner of the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown pass, making it 35-6. The Wolfpack added another TD later in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Dorcheus rushed for 146 yards on 16 carries while Presley threw for 206 yards. Kastelitz finished wity 107 receiving yards. Isaac Keim led Glacier's defense with three of the team's seven tackles for loss. Easton Kaufman had an interception.

With the victory, Glacier improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Western AA. Flathead fell to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in league games.

Billings West 20, Great Falls 14

BILLINGS — Matt Ludwig rushed for two touchdowns Thursday night, helping Billings West beat Great Falls High 20-14 in Eastern AA football at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

Ludwig scored on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter and had a 3-yard TD run midway through the third as the Golden Bears took a 20-lead. An 11-yard touchdown pass from CJ Johnson to Malachi Claunch in the second quarter also boosted West.

Great Falls scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close the gap — the first when Colter DeVoss blocked a punt and Braedon Rankin recovered it for a TD at the 8:16 mark, and the second on a 9-yard pass from Riley Collette to Cole Azar with 3:05 left.

Claunch had 81 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards to lead West. Johnson threw for 139 yards. Collette rushed for 59 yards and threw for 94 for Great Falls. Brevin Brockie had an interception for the Bison on defense while Elias Bonner and Mac Johns each picked off passes for the Bears.

The victory improved West's overall record to 4-3 and to 4-1 in the Eastern AA. Great Falls is now 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.