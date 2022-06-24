The 75th Montana East-West Shrine game brings in record donations

GREAT FALLS — Last week’s 75th Montana East West Shrine game concluded what was a week full of generous donations from a number of sources going directly to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane resulting in a record setting amount of money.
Below are some of the numbers that stood out provided by Montana Shriner Joe Sidor:
- 3100 + people in attendance at the game
- 710 people at the Banquet
- Telethon Raised over $55,000
- $50,000 from Glendive Masonic Lodge & Richland Shrine Club
- Banquet brought in over $30,000
- $6000 from Malta Shrine Club
- $11,000 from Western Montana Shrine Club
With more than one-million dollars raised in the past 11 years for the Shriners Hospital for Children, the game lives on with it scheduled next year in Butte.