Texas teams run roughshod over Montana in 6-Man doubleheader in Billings

BILLINGS — Milford and Strawn represented Texas 6-Man football well on Saturday, picking up wins over Highwood and Custer-Hysham-Melstone, respectively, at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.

Milford and Highwood opened play Saturday morning, and the two looked to be in for a battle through the first 20 minutes. A pick-6 by Milford's Easton Evans gave the Bulldogs a 20-13 lead at the half.

Milford shut out Highwood in the second half, though, as the Bulldogs raced to a 50-13 win.

“It was great. We ain’t drive down here for nothing. We knew we had to come down and handle business,” Milford junior quarterback Swish Washington told MTN Sports.

It was more Texas dominance in the afternoon's final game, though it started with an unusual amount of scoring.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone scored on the game's opening kickoff when Strawn fumbled the ball and kicker Nolan Kamerman scooped it up and raced in for the touchdown.

But Strawn's Michael Barcenas put on a show after that. He would score on Strawn's first play from scrimmage, then the Greyhounds recovered an onside kick and Barcenas scored on the team's second snap.

Barcenas would score four touchdowns in the game's first 86 seconds, as Strawn led 32-7 in the blink of an eye. Barcenas wound up with seven total touchdowns in Strawn's 71-21 win over Custer-Hysham-Melstone, though the Rebels lost quarterback Layne Duncan in the second quarter when trailing 40-21.

“Ninety-five percent of our kids have not been out of Texas. Not even probably out of Palo Pinto County,” Strawn head coach Dewaine Lee said. “I knew the time was coming. We’re going to have fun all week, and now it’s over and we’ve got to travel back (Sunday). That’s the worst part, because we want it to last. We want to enjoy it. And we have. It’s been tremendous.”