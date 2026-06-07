BUTTE — Make it four in a row for Team Blue.

Blue rallied out of a 22-8 second-half deficit to defeat Team Red 24-22 in the 42nd Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star game at Montana Tech on Saturday evening.

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Team Blue rallies for 24-22 victory over Team Red in 8-Man all-star game

Ekalaka's Kaleb Frye delivered an 80-yard fumble recovery touchdown with less than three minutes in the game to tie the game at 22. Team Blue then got the 2-point conversion for the go-ahead score.

Blue opened the scoring late in the first quarter with a goal-line touchdown run from Circle's Duke Williamson to go up 8-0 before Red responded with a short scoring run from Belt product Slater Lords to cut the lead to 8-6.

Team Red took the lead early in the third quarter off a deep touchdown pass from Lords to Belt's Tucker LaPlaunt and then went up 22-8 off a long touchdown run from Lone Peak's Ebe Grabow.

Then early in the fourth quarter, St. Regis product Barrett Bessette scored a touchdown run to trim the lead to 22-16, setting the stage for Frye's late touchdown.