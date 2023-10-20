Tanner Schwend, Laurel power past Lockwood to close regular season

LAUREL — Tanner Schwend threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to help Laurel to a 27-15 Southeast A football win over Lockwood on Thursday.

Tyce Casterline gave the Lions an early lead on a 9-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter, but the Locomotives took over from there. After Owen Adams kicked a Laurel field goal, Schwend connected with Cameron McAllister for a 60-yard touchdown that gave Laurel a 10-8 lead at halftime.

Schwend ran in a touchdown from 39 yards out in the third quarter, Adams booted another field goal, and Schwend threw another TD pass — this one a 72-yarder to Toran Harper — to cap Laurel's run of 27 unanswered points.

Casterline added a late TD for Lockwood, which finishes the regular season with a 5-4 overall record and 2-2 mark in the Southeast A.

Laurel is 7-2 overall (3-1 Southeast A) and will host a first-round game in the Class A state playoffs, which start Oct. 27.

Elsewhere in Class A ...

