CHOTEAU — Nearly four decades after its last appearance on the state championship stage, Choteau is headed back to the big stage.

The Bulldogs survived a nail-biter against Belt in the 8-Man semifinals last week to punch their ticket to the title game and move within one win from their first state football championship. It was Choteau's 10th straight win this season.

For senior wide receiver and defensive back Rusch Yeager, the opportunity is about more than the players on the field.

“We’re representing our community, our family members, our friends,” Yeager said. “It just brings everybody together, and then it shows everybody who we are.”

WATCH THE STORY HERE:

Choteau returns to state championship game for first time since 1988

Yeager, a Montana State commit, said the Bulldogs’ run is also a chance to showcase the athletic talent in Choteau.

“We’re representing what Choteau has and the athleticism that’s here,” Yeager said. “It’s slept-on. It always is.”

And the senior believes Choteau’s success is helping build excitement around athletics throughout the community. The Bulldogs will now play for a championship for the first time since 1989.

“It’s wonderful to be the ones who do it. It’s a great feeling,” Yeager said. “It’s a privilege to be here. Like, you have to earn a spot, and everybody has. So it’s amazing.”

Choteau has also received a boost from sophomore quarterback Trent Taylor, whose athleticism has impressed Yeager throughout the season.

“He’s probably one of the most athletic people I know,” Yeager said. “He’s just so smart when it comes to football. So he knows what to do, and when he makes a wrong mistake, he builds off of that and he just does something better.”

Taylor said playing alongside weapons such as Yeager and fellow Montana State commit Dax Yeager — no relation — creates opportunities elsewhere in Choteau’s offense, including for running back Blake Hobbs.

“It draws the defense to them a lot, so it opens up the run for Blake Hobbs because he’s a dog,” Taylor said.

Rusch Yeager has seen the benefits of that attention, too. Even when defenses limit his touches, he knows the extra coverage can create opportunities for his teammates.

“You wouldn’t think that being super covered is the best thing in the world,” Yeager said. “But you've got to realize from a team standpoint that I have two other teammates who are wide open, or a quarterback with the biggest lane in the world.”

Now, the Bulldogs turn their attention to Drummond-Philipsburg and a state championship matchup Saturday on the road.

Taylor said Choteau’s approach this week is simple.

“We've got to be focused,” Taylor said. “They’re coming to beat us and we've got to be ready for that.”

For Yeager, there’s no pretending Saturday is just another ordinary game. But once the ball is kicked, he believes Choteau has to treat it that way.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of people there. Everything’s at stake,” Yeager said. “Obviously you can’t treat that like a normal game. But you’ve got to do your best. Once you start getting into the game, start getting into the groove, it just becomes another game.”

And when Taylor was asked what he was most looking forward to Saturday, the sophomore didn't need a long answer.

“Winning.”

