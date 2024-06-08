South wins 2nd consecutive Class B All-Star football game, 21-14

RED LODGE — The South scored 21 unanswered points spanning the second and third quarters to race past the North for its second consecutive win in the Class B All-Star football game, 21-14, on Saturday in Red Lodge.

The North opened the scoring with a long, methodical drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Missoula Loyola's Talen Reynolds. The South answered with a scoring drive of its own, as Three Forks' Shane Williams plunged in from 2 yards out early in the second quarter.

Shepherd's Aidan Lammers added a 5-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give the South a 14-7 lead at the break. The South came out and marched down the field on the opening drive of the second half, as Williams punched in his second score of the game.

"We mixed spread and running it down the gut, because we knew we had these big (offensive linemen) and we knew we could get some yards behind them," Williams said of the South's dominant rushing attack.

The South held a two-score lead until midway through the fourth quarter when Eureka's AJ Truman found Glasgow's Toryn Richards for a 48-yard scoring strike, trimming the lead to seven.

The North had a chance to tie the game with under two minutes to play, but the South forced a turnover on downs and Williams, the team's offensive MVP, took a pair of knees to finish off the victory.

"I only got (the offensive MVP) because of my O-line," Williams said. "They push people out of the way so I can get my yards. They're doing the work for me."

Jefferson's Tyler McGrady was named the South defensive MVP, while Richards was the North's offensive MVP and Florence's Ethan Porter was named the defensive MVP.

The North still leads the all-time series 18-17.