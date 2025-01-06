Six players from Centerville highlight rosters for annual 6-Man All-Star football game

BILLINGS — Centerville will be represented by six players as rosters for the annual 6-Man All-Star Game were released Monday.

State champion Box Elder had four players named, as did Hot Springs.

Here are the rosters for the game, which will be played in Highwood on Friday, May 30, at 7 p.m.:

Red Team

Tristen Phillips, Absarokee; Logan Young, Absarokee; Tracen Jilot, Box Elder; Alex Four Colors, Box Elder; Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette, Box Elder; Dreyden Anderson, Box Elder; Connor Glennie, Broadview-Lavina; Layne Duncan, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Axel Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; David Chapman, Hot Springs; Nick McAllister, Hot Springs; Weston Slonaker, Hot Springs; Johnny Waterbury, Hot Springs; Kalob Bollinger, Jordan; Jayden Saylor, Jordan; Teagan Riddle, Lincoln; Andrew Brown, Lincoln, Trey Stengrimson, Power-Dutton-Brady

Head coach: Thomas Dilworth, Box Elder

Assistants: Jim Lawson, Hot Springs; Shane Brown, Lincoln; Cole Jelinek, D-G-S-G

Blue Team

Trevor Robertus, Bainville; Gage Goltz, Bridger; Justin Dravetsky, Bridger; Cade Stringari, Bridger; Luke Kelley, Centerville; Kale Annis, Centerville; Caden Olson, Centerville; Mason Kerkes, Centerville; Stocktin Saska, Centerville; Karson Darko, Centerville; Nate Nelson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Wyatt Mortensen, Highwood; Ryder Zanto, Highwood; Chase Tinklenberg, Highwood; Ricky Williams, Noxon; Wyatt Wickens, Roy-Winifred; Sayer Erickson, Savage; Zane Pilgeram, Savage

Head coach: Brian Davison, Centerville

Assistants: Jim Goltz, Bridger; Jim Vinson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Brandon Gondeiro, Highwood

