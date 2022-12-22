Six Great Falls CMR football players sign NLI’s

GREAT FALLS — It’s a great day to be a part of the Rustler football program. Great Falls CMR is sending six of their athletes to further their careers at the collegiate level. Cole Taylor will be heading to Bozeman to play for the Bobcats after nearly going with a different choice.

“I was considering the Griz for a while because I grew up a Griz fan,“ said Taylor. “I switched over and I think I made the right choice for sure.”

Anthony Okes and J.J. Triplett will be teaming up for a few more years as they are both committed to play at Montana Tech. Triplett is excited to be going to school with his best friend again, and he is hopeful that they can achieve one of his biggest goals.

“I’m very excited. One of may biggest goals is to win a national championship in football,” said Triplett.

Rounding out the signing day for the Rustlers are the three future Fighting Saints. A.J. Lafurge, Gus Nunez, and Tanner Grove will all be playing for Carroll College this upcoming season. The trio feels the transition from high school into college will be a lot easier knowing that they have each other to rely on.