Sights and sounds from Bozeman's crosstown win over Gallatin

BOZEMAN — October 14 was more than a crosstown battle. It was a statement game for both Bozeman High and Gallatin who are both vying for the top seeds in the Eastern AA conference but even more importantly, bragging rights in the city.

In the week leading up to the highly anticipated game, Bozeman tried to prepare like it was any other opponent. For Gallatin, they saw it as a chance to further foundations of their program that would help lead future Raptor programs to even greater heights.

With a record crowd at Van Winkle Stadium, it felt like a state title bout.

For Bozeman, the team that won a state title back in 2019, they came out unfazed by the noise jumping on Gallatin early. On the backs of a stingy defense and five touchdowns from Jake Casagranda, Bozeman won 38-14.

They play Billings West this week in a conference title game to determine the number one seed come playoffs. For Gallatin, they finish their regular season on the road against Billings Skyview. They will enter the playoffs as the three seed in a win or loss to the Falcons.