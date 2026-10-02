MISSOULA — No. 2-ranked Kalispell Glacier started slow Thursday night at MCPS Stadium but rallied — and then exploded — to pull past Missoula Sentinel 42-10 for a Western AA football win.

The Spartans' Kaden Thennis scored a first-quarter touchdown to snap two incredible Glacier streaks. It was the first touchdown the Wolfpack allowed all season and the first points they gave up since the opening week. Glacier had shut out four consecutive opponents.

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Shutout streak ends, but No. 2 Kalispell Glacier rolls to 5-1 with Thursday night win at Missoula Sentinel

The Wolfpack were unfazed by the touchdown, though, and responded with a scoring drive on their next possession early in the second quarter when Trey Ramey ran in the first of his three touchdowns on the night.

Eli Imperato added a long TD run later in the period for Glacier, Sentinel booted a field goal just before half and the Wolfpack entered halftime leading just 14-10.

They blew the game open in the second half, though. Glacier quarterback Cash Keim connected with Hunter Daniels for a touchdown on the first drive of the second quarter. Then Imperato found the end zone again, followed by two more Ramey TDs, as the the Wolfpack scored 28 unanswered points after intermission.

Glacier improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Western AA. The Wolfpack are back home next week to face Helena High on Friday, Oct. 9.

Sentinel's record dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Western AA. The Spartans have a big crosstown matchup with undefeated Missoula Big Sky on Friday, Oct. 9.

Also Thursday, Great Falls CMR defeated Billings Senior 42-14 in an Eastern AA matchup. The Rustlers improved to 4-2 overall (3-1 Eastern AA), while the Broncs dropped to 0-6 overall (0-4 Eastern AA).