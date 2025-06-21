GREAT FALLS — Every year, Shriners Children's Hospital picks two patient ambassadors for the Montana East-West Shrine Game.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Shriners Ambassadors take in the experience ahead of Saturday's game

This year, the two ambassadors have similar lives but very different stories.

Bailey Lesofski from White Sulphur Springs was born with neurofibromatosis, which developed in her leg and now causes her to live with a prosthetic.

While having one leg has been challenging, Lesofski says the people at Shriners Hospital made life easier for her.

“They help you when you're hurting,” Lesofski said. “They are supportive, they're funny, they're loving, and they help you with many things.

Lesofski has spent the week with the cheer team learning new routines and has also hesitantly spent time around the football players.

“It's fun sometimes, I get a little nervous in front of the football players because they're like 9 feet taller than me,” Lesofski said. “But I have a lot of fun with them doing stuff.”

For John RattlingTail from Great Falls, his condition, fibular hemimelia, also caused him to have his leg amputated at 2 years old.

Over the years John has traveled back and forth to Shriners Children’s in Spokane, Wash., to get fitted for new prosthetics.

Now at 17 years old, John’s mom, Christine, says he is setting an example for the players in the Shrine Game.

“A lot of times when you think of children's hospitals and charities, you're thinking of small children that are being helped and everything,” Christine said. “But it's good for them to realize that it's also helping peers.”

With the spirit of the game in mind, John is rooting for the East to get their first win in six years so he can celebrate in a way only he can.

“If East wins the game, I will take my leg off and hold it in the air as soon as it gets decided,” John said. “100% I told the players I’m going for it.”

