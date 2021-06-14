Shrine Football: East head coach John Fitzgerald mic'd

BILLINGS - If you're still playing high school football in June, athletically, you've done some things right along the way. The same holds true for coaching staffs.

All-star football returns to Billings Saturday night for the 74th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game. The showdown is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Daylis Stadium and will again be televised live across Montana's Television Network (MTN).

Players for the East and West opened workouts Sunday in Billings and Butte, respectively, and will join Friday night for a pregame banquet in Billings.

Saturday's live MTN coverage includes a telethon at 6 p.m. benefiting the Shrine Children's Hospital in Spokane. Player, cheerleader and coaching introductions start at 6:40.

Missoula Sentinel's Dane Oliver will lead the West squad while Red Lodge's John Fitzgerald is in charge of the East. Both coaches have assisted in Montana's East-West Shrine Game, but this marks their first Shrine head coaching duties.

Fitzgerald allowed MTN Sports to tag along during Monday morning's workout in Billings.