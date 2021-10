Below are the results of high school football games from Thursday, Oct 21.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school football

Billings Central 55, Hardin 14

Florence 63, Bigfork 26

Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Hellgate 20

Laurel 42, Havre 7

Missoula Sentinel 28, Butte 14

Park City 64, Absarokee 6

Sunburst 53, Box Elder 18