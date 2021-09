(Editor's note: This article will be updated)

Below are results from 8-Man and 6-Man high school football games on Sept. 3.

Scores can be submitted by emailing sports@ktvh.com

8-Man scores

Chinook 54, Shelby 14

Seeley-Swan 58, Plains 0

Plentywood 30, Westby-Grenora 6 (Thursday)

Fort Benton 52, Cascade 8

6-Man scores

Geraldine-Highwood 37, Valley Christian 35

Power-Dutton-Brady 44, Sunburst 10