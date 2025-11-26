SCOBEY — 12-0.

The Scobey Spartans capped off an unbeaten season with an 8-Man state championship this past Saturday at Plainsman Field, taking down Drummond-Philipsburg 48-16. This is Scobey's first title since 2002.

Scobey's 8-Man football title was team's 'one common goal' in undefeated season

"It's everything I've ever dreamed of," senior Cooper Axtman said postgame. "My freshman and sophomore year, we weren't that great. And going into my junior year, I'm like, I'm not going to let this happen. So we were grinding in the weight room and this is the end result right here."

"Everybody just knew that we had one common goal as a team and we fought for it every single day," senior Bram Handran — who caught three touchdowns in the win — said. "We're state champs now, so it's pretty awesome."

Scobey got to host each playoff game it played. Axtman and Handran said it made winning the title even better to do it at home.

"We have so much support around us, everybody comes to these games," Axtman said. "Everybody's here, they're cheering as loud as they possibly can. It's just so awesome to be here with all of these guys."

"These guys take pride in coming and showing out for us," Handran said. "I mean, there's people coming from all over the country to come watch us, so it's pretty special."

That's the key to the postseason is being able to host throughout, coach Brock Berryhill said.

"It's great, sleeping in your own bed every Friday night and you get a great crowd," Berryhill said. "Having home field advantage was phenomenal."

It was a rematch of 2020's state championship, which the Titans won.

"My brother played on that team and they got destroyed by them," Handran said. "We had to come back and get back what was ours. So what we have accomplished is special. I mean, we have 20-plus guys on this team that want the same goal every single day and it's awesome."

Berryhill — who won his first title as coach — said it's been special for him to embrace this ride with his team and especially his seniors.

"I'm going to miss them. Not only from a football standpoint, but just from a person standpoint," Berryhill said. "Just spending time with them every day is a highlight. That's what I look forward to after school.

"They're going to be sorely missed on more than just a playing level, just from a human-being level. They're top notch."