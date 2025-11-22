Scobey leaves no doubt as 8-Man champs with 48-16 win over Drummond-Philipsburg

SCOBEY — In a matchup of unbeatens, Scobey left no doubt of its season-long supremacy.

Reese Tande accounted for four touchdowns — including three scoring passes to teammate Bram Handran — and Scobey capped a perfect season with a 48-16 rout of Drummond-Philipsburg on Saturday to win the 8-Man state championship.

It’s the fourth football title in Spartans history and their first since 2002. It also avenged Scobey’s 2020 loss to Drummond-Philipsburg in the championship game.

Tande started the scoring in the first quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run to put Scobey ahead 6-0. But Drummond-Philipsburg countered after a Spartans fumble as Jake Dauenhauer scored on a 1-yard run. The Titans took an 8-6 lead on Dauenhauer’s two-point run.

That’s when Sccobey began to pull away.

Handran made the first of his three touchdown catches with a leaping 21-yard grab early in the second quarter, and that was followed by Scobey’s Torsten Lamb finding the end zone on a 1-yard run. That gave the Spartans an 18-8 advantage.

The lead grew after Brecken Maher scored on a 1-yarder, and then Handran made consecutive touchdown catches, one of which was a one-handed grab as Scobey’s lead ballooned to 40-8.

Maher added a 16-yard touchdown run for the Spartans with 5:30 remaining in the game.

Skyler Olson had a 35-yard touchdown run for the Titans with 2:04 left.

Scobey finished the season with a 12-0 record. Drummond-Philipsburg finished its season with an 11-1 mark.

