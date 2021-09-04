Saturday football roundup: Rocky Boy takes down Great Falls Central

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs (0-1) took on the Rocky Boy Northern Stars (0-0) this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls for week two of the high school 8-man football slate.

Last week, the Mustangs were handed a first game loss losing 70-12 against Twin Bridges. The Northern Stars would take the field trying to start their season out on a win.

In the first quarter, Rocky Boy struck first on third-and-goal, when quarterback Kellen Colliflower’s first pass play of the game was a touchdown toss to Joe Demontiney who became wide open in the end zone after a play action fake. They would score the two-point conversion to go up 8-0.

After a turnover on a midfield interception from the Northern Stars, Colliflower would take it down and score again putting them up 15-0 midway through the first quarter. Colliflower would end up having two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in the first half.

Towards the end of the first quarter, senior captain Dylan Warren, made a big interception after the defense brought pressure. Warren would return it to the 10-yard line where he would punch it himself on the quarterback keeper making it 15-6. Warren would be the difference maker for the Mustangs throughout the first half and was the main reason the game stayed tight for awhile.

Halfway through the second quarter, on 4th-and-1, Head Coach Wes Ross goes to the air where Warren found Colin Schmit who dove into the end zone for the score. Mustangs wouldn’t convert the 2-point conversion so the Mustangs stayed trailing 16-12.

The Northern Stars would respond though on the back of Colliflower who marched down to field to score on an end around. They went up 22-12 late in the first half.

One more score before half on a heave from Colliflower to Demontiney wrapped up the game essentially at half as they led 30-12 going into the break.

The Rocky Boy Northern Stars would continue their offensive firepower in the second half running away with game one of their season winning 67-26 over the Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs who fell to 0-2 on the season.

Saturday football scores:

D-G-S-W-GR 48, Wibaux 0

Rocky Boy 67, Great Falls Central 26

Savage 58, Bainville 0

