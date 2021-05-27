Rosters updated for 2021 6-Man All-Star Game

The rosters have been updated for the 25th annual 6-Man All-Star Game, which is scheduled for June 4 at Highwood.

The all-star football game is set to return in 2021 after the 2020 game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the Red Team snapped a four-game losing streak to the Blue Team with a 33-32 nail biter in Custer.

Kickoff for the 2021 6-Man All-Star Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 4. Final rosters are below.

Montana 6-Man All-Star Game

June 4 at Highwood

Red Team

Zack Solomon, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Isaac Johnson, Froid-Medicine Lake; Colt Miller, Froid-Medicine Lake; Walker Ator, Froid-Medicine Lake; Derrick Zimmerman, Grass Range-Winnett; Jaden Sargent, North Star; Payne Ditmar, North Star; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; Nick Widhalm, Power-Dutton-Brady; Tyce Erickson, Power-Dutton-Brady; Aidan Jenkins, Shields Valley; Dawson Knerr, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Tucker Brown, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; RJ Granot, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Brett Stoltz, Valier; Brody Connelly, Valier.

Head coach: Mitch Ward, Shields Valley.

Assistant coaches: Matt Neuman, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton-Brady; Jake Stevenson, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap.

Blue Team

Kade Strutz, Big Sandy; Johnny Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton-Ryegate; Ryan Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate; Jared Webley, Noxon; Josh Baldwin, Noxon; Jake Brown, Roy-Winifred; Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred; Sloan McPherson, Savage; Gentry Conradsen, Savage; Logan Nelson, Savage; Cylar Taylor, White Sulphur Springs; Caden West, White Sulphur Springs; Anthony Gudmundson, White Sulphur Springs; Colten Miske, Wibaux.

Head coach: Travis Novark, White Sulphur Springs.

Assistant coaches: Larry Jappe, Big Sandy; Jon Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate; Michael Bender, Savage.