Rosters released for 40th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star football game

BILLINGS — Rosters for the 40th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star football game were released Wednesday.

The game will be played Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at Bob Green Field on the campus of Montana Tech in Butte.

Players are scheduled to report on Tuesday, May 28, with practices beginning that evening. A banquet to honor the players will be held Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

The Blue Team won last year's game 56-40 to beat the Red Team for the first time since 2019.

Rosters for this year's game are as follows:

Red Team

Players: Brock Schlothauer, Fairview; Jeff Tjelde, Fairview; Wyatt Story, Park City; Birch Obrigewitch, Wibaux; Noah Murray, Plentywood; Clintin Buyan, Ennis; Vance Wingard, Ennis; Carson Solem, Culbertson; Gavan Flanagan, Simms; Ethan Frye, Ekalaka; Gage Hallock, Scobey; Arley Idland, Circle; Rowan Bushnell, Fairview; Gavin Serafini, Fairview; Jeremya Mauch, Ennis; Donovan Gibbs, Circle; Landen Capp, Broadus; Landen Thompson, Fairview; Phoenyx Budd, Plentywood; Samuel Braden, Wibaux; Trey Phillips, Drummond; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade; Riley Lutts, Wibaux; Michael Galiger, Sheridan.

Coaches: Derek Gackle, Fairview (head coach); Jeff Bertelsen, Wibaux; Tenedore Kittleman, Ekalaka; Mark Rathbun, Park City; Jason Ostler, Drummond-Philipsburg.

Blue Team

Players: Kendall O'Neill, Arlee; Hayden Hallow, Charlo; Ethan Triplett, Belt; Reese Paulson, Belt; Joey MCDermott, Forsyth; Cannon Hubbard, Forsyth; Jaxson Green, Superior; Jake Knoll, Arlee; Jeremy Nebel, Belt; Jace Arca, Arlee; Tayre Brown, Charlo; Cade Ball, Fort Benton; Elijah Fisher, Valley Christian; Lucas Kovalsky, Superior; Wesley Anderson, Charlo; Jason Merrill, Superior; Damian Ort, Fort Benton; Connor Nittinger, Charlo; Lane Waldner, Belt; Jacob Tomlin, Charlo; Johnny Tingey, Belt; Rhain Gonzalez, St. Ignatius; Landon Walks Over Ice, St. Ignatius; Jackson Nordboe, Chinook.

Coaches: Matt Triplett, Belt (head coach); Monte Giese, Fort Benton; Reece Cox, Charlo; Jeff Schultz, Superior; Jim Cissel, Valley Christian.

