Rosters released for 2026 6-Man All-Star Game

Rosters for the 30th Montana 6-Man All-Star Game were announced Wednesday.

The game, which will be played June 5 at Custer, pits the Blue Team versus the Red Team. The Blue Team features players from the North, Northwest and Southwest divisions, including Ryland St. John and Cooper Streit from state champion Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

The Red Team is made up of players from the East and South divisions. Grass Range-Winnett, the state runner-up, has Jace Bantz, Trey Jassack and Wyatt Melton on the roster.

Coaches for the game will be announced at a later date.

The Red Team won the 2025 game by a score of 60-51.

2026 6-Man All-Star Game

June 5 at Custer

Blue Team

Corey Polkowske, Absarokee; Jaden Clark, Absarokee; Ryland St. John, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Cooper Streit, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Nolan Kammerman, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Ryker Rosskelley, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Jacob Swanz, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Tyce Smith, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Kameron Myllymaki, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Parker Hansen, North Star; Riese Sattoriva, North Star; Justice Kayser, Noxon; Cam Wengerd, Noxon; Tanner Vick, Power-Dutton-Brady; Robbie Anderson, Shields Valley; Logan Murr, Terry; Bryson Connelly, Valier.

Red Team

Rowan Wilson, Bainville; Ty Lippert, Broadview-Lavina; Jace Bantz, Grass Range-Winnett; Trey Jassack, Grass Range-Winnett; Wyatt Melton, Grass Range-Winnett; Treyton Tinsen, Highwood; Alex Ward, Highwood; Samson Jakabosky, Hot Springs; Kayden Riddle, Lincoln; Roegun Dietz, Lincoln; Dylan Jakushak, Lincoln; Turk Rieger, Plevna; Quaid Marshall, Richey-Lambert; Curtis Mullin, Richey-Lambert; Beau Mullin, Richey-Lambert; Gunner Knox, Roy-Winifred; Kyle Lind, White Sulphur Springs.