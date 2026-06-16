Rosters for the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

BUTTE — The 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game is Saturday at Naranche Stadium.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Montana's premier all-star football event, the Shrine Game has been played in the state since 1947. It raises money and awareness for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriners Children's hospital in Spokane, Wash., where care is provided regardless of a family's financial means.

The West won last year's game 14-7 in Great Falls and has now won five straight in the series. The East owns the all-time lead 41-37.

Following are the rosters for the 2026 game.

East All-Stars

Centers: Max Spangler, Havre; Ty Steinmetz, Bozeman.

Guards: Tommy Lewis, Havre; Lincoln Senter, Great Falls CMR; Damen Furthmyre, Great Falls.

Tackles: Carsen Ross, Gallatin; Brandon Schoenen, Great Falls; Brandon Healy, Havre.

Tight ends: Merek Fisher, Billings Skyview; Mason Swanson, Red Lodge.

Wide receivers: Wesley Ehret, Belgrade; Elias Bonner, Billings West; William Snell, Billings Central; Drew Etcheberry, Great Falls CMR; Grady Nielsen, Glasgow.

Running backs: Curtis Fox, Laurel; Kael Aldrich, Billings Central.

Quarterback: Howie Martin, Billings Central.

Defensive tackles: Peyton Fenner, Great Falls CMR; Parker Warner, Billings Senior; Darwin Spotted, Gallatin.

Defensive ends: Colter DeVoss, Great Falls; Jace Bantz, Grass Range; Diesel Zallar, Gallatin; Cooper Axtman, Scobey.

Inside linebackers: Hunter Lee, Great Falls CMR; Layne Alexander, Billings Central; Charles Beach, Calgary, Alberta.

Outside linebackers: Sam Talbot, Gallatin; Keegan Skogas, Fairview; Jett Lafontaine, Billings Central.

Cornerbacks: Evan Hughen, Bozeman; Bobby Gutzman, Gallatin; Gavin Schwend, Billings West; Deagan Lehfeldt, Billings Senior.

Safeties: Dawson Hammond, Malta; Kougar Kappel, Red Lodge; Rylan Jennings, Billings Senior; Khye Gamas, Glasgow.

Punter: McKay Shobe, Lewistown.

Head coach: Hunter Chandler, Gallatin.

Assistant coaches: JP Flynn, Gallatin; AJ Wilson, Great Falls CMR; Jake Eldridge, Havre; Scott Leeds, Havre; Brand Aldridge, Billings Central.

West All-Stars

Centers: William Astle, Kalispell Glacier; Everett Stumpf, Hamilton.

Guards: Sam Akey, Whitefish; Bode Templeton, Missoula Sentinel.

Tackles: Kyler Kossman, Kalispell Flathead; Brody Bulette, Polson; Brayden Ricci, Frenchtown.

Tight ends: Cooper Dighans, East Helena; Kade Robinson, Missoula Sentinel.

Wide receivers: Hudson Luedtke, Butte; Brody Duchein, Florence; Brody Galle, Anaconda; Easton Brooks, Columbia Falls; McCoy Townsend, Darby; Hagen Paddock, East Helena.

Running backs: Asher Knopik, Kalispell Glacier; Cole Moses, Whitefish; Peyton Lorenz, Helena.

Quarterbacks: Vince Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate; Ryan Peoples, Butte Central.

Defensive tackles: Brady Toner, Manhattan; Holland Jantzen, Bigfork.

Defensive ends: Evan Pyron, Missoula Hellgate; Henry Griffin, Frenchtown; Bridger Alexander, Florence; Derrick Brovold, Seeley-Swan; Adam Guajardo, Missoula Big Sky.

Inside linebackers: Aaron Anderson, Whitefish; Konnor Klimpel, Frenchtown; Hank Hagenbarth, Dillon.

Outside linebackers: Treker Hickey, Bigfork; Blake Williams, Missoula Big Sky; Cole MacInnis, Calgary, Alberta.

Cornerbacks: Brady Williams, Missoula Big Sky; Cameron LeProwse, Missoula Sentinel; Riley Shulte, Helena; Bailey Corette, Frenchtown.

Safeties: Rudy Hess, Missoula Sentinel; Michael Verlanic, Butte; Cormack Batt, Missoula Big Sky; Cal Marceau, Missoula Big Sky.

Head coach: Tyler Murray, East Helena.

Assistant coaches: Seth Mason, Frenchtown; Connor Sullivan, Three Forks; Dan Lacey, Anaconda; Jim Hogan, Helena Capital; J.D. Ferris, East Helena.

