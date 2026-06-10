Rosters for 37th Class B all-star football game

Rosters for the 37th Montana Big Sky Class B All-Star football game have been announced.

State champion Manhattan will have four players on the South roster: Grant Perry, Brady Toner, Kyler Bailey and Mason Reynolds. Glasgow, with seven players on the primary North roster, has the largest representation of any school.

The South won last year's game 22-0 to even the all-time series at 18-18.

The North team is comprised of players from the Northern B and Western B divisions while the South is made up of players from the Southern B and Eastern B.

The 2026 game will be played on Saturday, June 13, in Red Lodge.

Rosters are below.

Class B All-Star Football Game

June 13 at Red Lodge

North

Positions not listed

Travis Dye, Anaconda; Brody Galle, Anaconda; Teague Cromwell, Anaconda; Trapper Kinamon, Conrad; Carsen Sullivan, Conrad; Denim Dosch, Cut Bank; Chase Henze, Deer Lodge; Shawn Lombardi, Deer Lodge; Conor Barrett, Fairfield; Reed Von Stein, Fairfield; Travis Cartwright-Gines, Fairfield; Brady Brooks, Florence; Wyatt Sugg, Glasgow; Khye Gamas, Glasgow; Andrew Linder, Glasgow; William Kirkland, Glasgow; Grady Nielsen, Glasgow; Tavin Boland, Glasgow; Braxton Potter, Glasgow; Tristan Libby, Eureka; Rogan Lytle, Eureka; Emmet McKim, Eureka; Grant Brown, Eureka; Timmy Schmidt, Eureka; Dawson Hammond, Malta, Straud Sims, Malta; Landon Retan, Malta; Nick Karvandi, Missoula Loyola; Owen Felton, Missoula Loyola; Sean Hamilton, Wolf Point, Wolf Point.

Head coach: Sam Tedrow, Glasgow

South

Offense

Colter Chamberlin, QB, Columbus; Jake Cook, RB, Joliet; Kyle Gravelle, WR, Columbus; Tagg Murdock, WR, Shepherd; Mikael Richard, WR, Jefferson; Brayden Schmidt, WR, Huntley Project; Layne Yorke, WR, Columbus; Jace Wiseman, TE, Three Forks; Jerrick Moser, OT, Baker; Grant Perry, OT, Manhattan; Hilton Rivera, OG, Jefferson; Colter Hash, OG, Huntley Project; Randy Pfer, OC, Three Forks.

Defense

Landen Miotke, DT, Whitehall; Gavin Schmele, DT, Townsend; Brady Toner, DT, Manhattan; Ryal Carroccia, DE, Big Timber; Chancy Segeberg, DE, Columbus; Mason Swanson, DE, Red Lodge; Kyler Bailey, LB, Manhattan; Camden McQuillan, LB, Joliet; Cooper Mikesell, LB, Jefferson; Grayson Oley, LB, Red Lodge; Wyt Oliver, LB, Three Forks; Mason Reynolds, CB Manhattan; Gavin Thompson, CB, Joliet; Brian Turner, CB, Roundup; Blake Barsness, S, Baker; Robert Blanchard, S, Colstrip; Caleb Morris, S, Jefferson.

Head coach: Tom Kurtz, Columbus.