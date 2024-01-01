Rosters for 35th Class B all-star football game announced

Rosters for the 35th Class B all-star football game have been announced.

Three-time reigning Class B state champion Florence will have five players — the most of any school — on the North roster: Lance Burrows, Gabriel Hartsell-Miller, Ben Kivela, Ethan Porter and Arie McLaughlin. The North, which is made up of players from schools in the Northern B and Western B conferences, holds an 18-16 all-time series advantage over the South, which features players from the Southern B and Eastern B. The South won the 2023 game 14-8 in Lockwood.

The 2024 game will be played June 15 at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

The North/West team will be coached by Pat Barnett of Glasgow. Four Scotties — Tatum Hansen, Kohl Kittleson, Vaughn Miller and Toryn Richards — are on the roster.

The Southern B has yet to announce its participates or coach for the all-star game, but all-stars have been selected from the Eastern B. Rosters are below.

Class B All-Star Football Game

June 15 at Rocky Mountain College, Billings

North/West

River Hurley, Anaconda; Trevor Volk, Conrad; Trysten Robertson, Conrad; Tate Monroe, Cut Bank; Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Brandeon Molenda, Cut Bank; Sean Ward, Cut Bank; Caden Pecora, Eureka; AJ Truman, Eureka; Jonus Holm, Eureka; Braden Casazza, Eureka; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; Blake Pearson, Fairfield; Lance Burrows, Florence; Gabriel Hartsell-Miller, Florence; Ben Kivela, Florence; Ethan Porter, Florence; Arie McLaughlin, Florence; Tatum Hansen, Glasgow; Kohl Kittleson, Glasgow; Vaughn Miller, Glasgow; Toryn Richards, Glasgow; Taylor Jones, Missoula Loyola; Talen Reynolds, Missoula Loyola; Malik Lyttle, Missoula Loyola; Jake Jamieson, Missoula Loyola; Bow Saintlouis, Malta; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; Braxton Dorscher, Thompson Falls; Michael Diefenderfer, Whitehall; Charles Page, Wolf Point; Lennox Lilley, Wolf Point.

Alternates

Cael Mikolatis, Anaconda; Tanner McDonald, Anaconda; Riley Hume, Eureka; Sullivan Sartori, Eureka; Myles Allen, Fairfield; Jominique Evans, Fairfield; Aiden Round, Missoula Loyola; Nick Tessier, Thompson Falls; Andrew Bacon, Whitehall; Cy Tebay, Whitehall; Preston Swenson, Wolf Point.

Coach: Pat Barnett, Glasgow.

South/East

Quinn Griffith, Baker; Riley Williams, Baker; Spencer Higareda, Huntley Project; Brett Hasler, Huntley Project; Cade Sorlie, Huntley Project; Townes Catron, Joliet; Graidy Ward, Joliet; Silas Hahn, Red Lodge; Karsen Roberts, Red Lodge; Walker Boos, Red Lodge; Raiden Dunlap, Red Lodge; Thomas Bruner, Roundup; Aidan Lammers, Shepherd; Braxton Fulton, Shepherd; Tyler Icard, Shepherd.