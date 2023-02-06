Rosters for 27th annual Montana 6-Man All-Star Football Game announced

BILLINGS — Rosters for the 2023 Montana 6-Man All-Star Football Game were released Monday.

This year's game, which is the 27th annual edition, is scheduled to be played on June 2 at Malek Field in Highwood. The Red team will be coached by Larry Jappe of Big Sandy, along with assistants Michael Reiter (Froid-Lake), Jim Goltz (Bridger) and Jim Vinson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness). The Blue team will be coached by Brian Heiken of Broadview-Lavina. He will be assisted by Brad Hoffman (Custer-Hysham-Melstone), Brandon Gondeiro (Highwood) and Shane Broesder (Valier).

The Blue team beat the Red team at last year's game in Custer by a 34-28 score.

The roster's for the 2023 game are as follows:

Blue Team: Hank Tuszynski, Broadview-Lavina; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina; Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina; Jace Jansen, Broadview-Lavina; Bryce Grebe, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Alex Russell, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Kamden Broesder, Valier; Rylee Gabbard, Valier; Joe Ramos, Valier; Garrett Wilmarth, Power-Dutton-Brady; Ethan Upchurch, Centerville; Bryson Bahmiller, Highwood; Ridger Bowman, Highwood; Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred; Ashler Edwards, Roy-Winifred; Tyson Hanson, White Sulphur Springs; Gage Hendrick, Noxon; Tiegan Cundiff, Richey-Lambert.

Red Team: Braydon Cline, Big Sandy; Kody Strutz, Big Sandy; Rusty Gasvoda, Big Sandy; Lance Rutledge, Big Sandy; Zach Althoff, Bridger; Jake Buessing, Bridger; Austin Hobbs, Froid-Lake; Caden Kelm, Froid-Lake; Gavin Spicher, North Star; Ty Hansen, North Star; Ace Becker, D-G-S-G; Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Garth Parker, Hot Springs; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges; Spencer Stosich, Lima; Hunter Riding, Savage; Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg; Kade Lannen, Shields Valley.