Rosters finalized for 2026 6-Man All-Star Game

Rosters for the 30th Montana 6-Man All-Star Game were finalized Monday after being initially released in January.

The game, which will be played June 5 at Custer, pits the Blue Team versus the Red Team. The Blue Team features players from the North, Northwest and Southwest divisions, including Ryland St. John and Cooper Streit from state champion Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

The Red Team is made up of players from the East and South divisions. Grass Range-Winnett, the state runner-up, has Jace Bantz and Wyatt Melton on the roster.

Coaches for the game were also announced Monday.

Lincoln's Payton Peterson will serve as head coach of the Red Team and will be assisted by Shawn Lien of Richey-Lambert and Brandon Gondeiro of Highwood.

The Blue Team will be led by head coach Jim Vinson of Chester-Joplin-Inverness, and he'll be assisted by Tom Tranmer of Power-Dutton-Brady, Brett Scott of Absarokee and Cole Jelinek of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine.

The Red Team won the 2025 game by a score of 60-51.

2026 6-Man All-Star Game

June 5 at Custer

Blue Team

Corey Polkowske, Absarokee; Jaden Clark, Absarokee; Ryland St. John, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Cooper Streit, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Nolan Kammerman, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Ryker Rosskelley, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Jacob Swanz, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Tyce Smith, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Kameron Myllymaki, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Parker Hansen, North Star; Riese Sattoriva, North Star; Justice Kayser, Noxon; Cam Wengerd, Noxon; Robbie Anderson, Shields Valley; Logan Murr, Terry.

Red Team

Rowan Wilson, Bainville; Ty Lippert, Broadview-Lavina; Luke Bunting, Broadview-Lavina; Jace Bantz, Grass Range-Winnett; Wyatt Melton, Grass Range-Winnett; Treyton Tinsen, Highwood; Alex Ward, Highwood; Kayden Riddle, Lincoln; Roegun Dietz, Lincoln; Dylan Jakushak, Lincoln; Turk Rieger, Plevna; Quaid Marshall, Richey-Lambert; Curtis Mullin, Richey-Lambert; Beau Mullin, Richey-Lambert; Gunner Knox, Roy-Winifred; Kyle Lind, White Sulphur Springs.