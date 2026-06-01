Rosters announced for 42nd Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star football game

BUTTE — The 2026 Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star football game is Saturday.

The 42nd edition of the game — known as "The Clev" — will pit the Blue Team, comprised of players from the East and West divisions, against the Red Team, which includes players from the North and South divisions.

The Blue Team will be led by Seeley-Swan coach Jacob Haley. Five of his former players — Quinlan McClure, Blake Irwin, Elijah Perry, Derrick Brovold and Noah Stone — are on the roster, which also features Bram Handran, Cooper Axtman and Brecken Maher from state champion Scobey.

Ennis coach Mike Speck will head up the Red Team. He will have four of his former players on the roster in Garret Wagner, Brummie Boggus, Wyatt Doty and Dilan Ryan. Austin Knoeller of 8-Man runner-up Drummond-Philipsburg is also slated to play in the game.

Coaches and players are scheduled to report to Butte on Tuesday for practices. The game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bob Green Field at Montana Tech.

42nd Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star football game

Saturday, June 6 at Butte

Blue Team

Roster: Bram Handran, Scobey; Quinlan McClure, Seeley-Swan; Carson Orr, Troy; Blake Irwin, Seeley-Swan; Bryan Bidwell, Forsyth; Eli O'Neil, Arlee; Troy Karst, Fairview; Keegan Skogas, Fairview; Chace Loehding, Ekalaka; Bryce Becker, Circle; Elijah Perry, Seeley-Swan; McCoy Townsend, Darby; Tasker Brown, Charlo; Duke Williamson, Circle; Cooper Axtman, Scobey; Kaleb Frye, Ekalaka; Brecken Maher, Scobey; Kaden Featherston, Culbertson; Conner Guldborg, Circle; William Mothershead, Circle; Logan Merrill, Superior; Samuel Doughty, Superior; Derrick Brovold, Seeley-Swan; Noah Stone, Seeley-Swan; Jace Pardee, Ekalaka.

Head coach: Jacob Haley, Seeley-Swan

Assistant coaches: Jesse Allan, St. Regis; Brock Berryhill, Scobey; Taw Eissinger, Circle

Red Team

Roster: Austin Knoeller, Drummond-Philipsburg; Ebe Grabow, Lone Peak; Slater Lords, Belt; Garret Wagner, Ennis; Truman Giese, Fort Benton; Brummie Boggus, Ennis; Landon Downing, Park City; Ayden Alisch, Chinook; Tucker LaPlaunt, Belt; Wyatt Doty, Ennis; Haze Hardy, Sheridan; Peyton Hauk, Cascade; Blake Waldner, Belt; William Helms, Lone Peak; R.J. Engstrom, Chinook; Griffen Crowley, Chinook; Cash Smith, Belt; Landin Schraner, Belt; Brant Ligameri, Cascade; Rowdy Clements, Harlowton; David Stack, Twin Bridges; Dilan Ryan, Ennis; Brayden Pettigrew, Twin Bridges; Rylan Fladstol, Harlowton; David Olson, Fort Benton.

Head coach: Mike Speck, Ennis

Assistant coaches: Monte Giese, Fort Benton; Matt Triplett, Belt; Jason Ostler, Drummond-Philipsburg

