Rosters announced for 28th 6-Man All-Star Football Game

BILLINGS — Rosters for the 28th 6-Man All-Star Football Game were announced Tuesday.

Each squad — the Red Team and the Blue Team — is made up of 18 players. This year's game will be played Friday, May 31 at Hoffman Field in Custer.

The Red Team will be coached by Michael Reiter of Froid-Lake, along with Jim Vinson of Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Martin Grube of West Yellowstone. The Blue Team will be coached by Brian Davison of state champion Centerville. He will be joined by Brad Hoffman of Custer-Hysham Melstone and Jon Mysse of Harlowton-Ryegate.

The Red Team beat the Blue Team in last year's game at Malek Field in Highwood by a score of 38-12. The Red Team has won three of the past four meetings.

The rosters for the 2024 game are as follows:

Red Team

Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake; Nate Stentoft, Froid-Lake; Danie Forizs, Froid-Lake; Cian Logan, Froid-Lake; Cooper Taylor, Big Sandy; Lane Demontiney, Big Sandy; Sam Cox, Big Sandy; Adam Grammer, C-J-I; Pat Dahlin, C-J-I; Ashton Brown, West Yellowstone; Hayden Turner, West Yellowstone; Bodie Donsback, Roy-Winifred; Ian Danielson, Shields Valley; Sage Spinner, Richey-Lambert; Austin Lien, Richey-Lambert; Cayden Boyd, Bainville; Charles Butikofer, Bainville; Jacob Broyes, Reed Point-Rapelje. Coaches: Michael Reiter, Froid-Lake; Jim Vinson, C-J-I; Martin Grube, West Yellowstone.

Blue Team

Cole Noble, Centerville; Jake Snively, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Trent Kuntz, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Caden Green, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Tucker Keith, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Bergen Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate; Angus Glennie, Harlowton-Ryegate; Joseph Alvarez, Harlowton-Ryegate; Tyrus Hall, Harlowton-Ryegate; Graham Wright, Westby-Grenora; Riley Hennager, Westby-Grenora; Sebastien Manfield, North Star; Carter Campbell, North Star; Jaxson Parkinson, Power-Dutton-Brady; Tristen Valdez, Valier; Porter Kreider, Jordan; Jason Murnion, Jordan; Cade Tombre, Savage. Coaches: Brian Davison, Centerville; Brad Hoffman, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Jon Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate.

