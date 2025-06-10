Rosters: 2025 Montana Big Sky Class B All-Star football game

BILLINGS — The 36th Montana Big Sky Class B All-Star football game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Red Lodge High School.

Last year, the South team scored 21 unanswered points spanning the second and third quarters to race past the North for its second consecutive win, prevailing 21-14. The North still leads the all-time series 18-17.

Following are the rosters for this year's game:

36th Montana Big Sky Class B All-Star Game

Saturday, 1 p.m.

at Red Lodge

North All-Stars

Roster: Kellen Connors, Anaconda; Blake Becker, Whitehall; Ethan Wock, Whitehall; Vincine Lincoln, Missoula Loyola; Nolan Lee, Missoula Loyola; Walter James, Missoula Loyola; Jesse Day, Eureka; Kaiden Robins, Thompson Falls; Bryson McCormick, Thompson Falls; Samuel Burgess, Thompson Falls; Rollie Fisher, Florence; Jack Lippy, Florence; Cole Fowler, Florence; Xavier Wood, Conrad; Roscoe Shaw, Conrad; Chris Graham, Conrad; Cole Chambers, Conrad; Kade Strommen, Glasgow; Jaydeen Henshew, Glasgow; Connor Hudyma, Glasgow; Dillion Hughes, Glasgow; Stockton Oxarart, Malta; Blaine Downing, Malta; Treyton Wilke, Malta; Chuck Brettin, Malta; Kohner Schipman, Malta; Ryder Carper, Fairfield; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Dallas Berkram, Cut Bank; Mike Bell, Wolf Pont.

Head coach: Tono Lippy, Florence.

Assistant coaches: Keenan Hendricksen, Florence; Paul Schilling, Cut Bank; Justin Pfeifer, Cut Bank; Dan Lacey, Anaconda; Carson Hritsco, Anaconda.

South All-Stars

Roster: Ben Werner, Jefferson; Luke Oxarart, Jefferson; Brady Armstrong, Jefferson; Kaynen Martin, Jefferson; Kolbe Michaud, Jefferson; Luke Randal, Manhattan; George Stenberg, Manhattan; Mike Stewart, Manhattan; Kaysen Konkel, Manhattan; Chance Fenno, Manhattan; Clayton Kruse, Manhattan; Gunnar Smith, Columbus; Caleb Stosich, Big Timber; Deegan Mattson, Townsend; Sawyer Horne, Townsend; Cael Sell, Townsend; Eric Humphreys, Townsend; Sawyer Andersen, Three Forks; Dylan Anderson, Three Forks; Josh Delger, Three Forks; Drydan Frisinger, Three Forks; Will Oley, Red Lodge; Calvin Garmann, Red Lodge; Boston Ewing, Red Lodge; Kaleb Daniels, Red Lodge; Kaden Juhnke, Joliet; Niyol Medicine Bull, Colstrip; Wyatt Beddes, Shepherd; Jordan Lettas, Huntley Project; Grady Schmidt, Huntley Project; Sheldon Serrano, Roundup.

Head coach: Connor Sullivan, Three Forks.

Assistant coaches: Tyler Palmer, Three Forks; Deryk Van Zee, Baker; Joe Horne, Townsend; George Warburton, Joliet; Brandley Peabody, Red Lodge.

