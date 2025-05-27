Rosters: 2025 6-Man All-Star football game

BILLINGS — Centerville will be represented by six players for the annual 6-Man All-Star Game this week. State champion Box Elder has four players participating, as do Hot Springs and Highwood.

Below are the rosters for the game, which will be played in Highwood on Friday at 7 p.m.

Red Team

Roster: Tristen Phillips, Absarokee; Logan Young, Absarokee; Tracen Jilot, Box Elder; Alex Four Colors, Box Elder; Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette, Box Elder; Dreyden Anderson, Box Elder; Connor Glennie, Broadview-Lavina; Layne Duncan, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Axel Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; David Chapman, Hot Springs; Nick McAllister, Hot Springs; Weston Slonaker, Hot Springs; Johnny Waterbury, Hot Springs; Kalob Bollinger, Jordan; Jayden Saylor, Jordan; Teagan Riddle, Lincoln; Andrew Brown, Lincoln; Trey Stengrimson, Power-Dutton-Brady.

Head coach: Thomas Dilworth, Box Elder.

Assistants: Jim Lawson, Hot Springs; Shane Brown, Lincoln; Cole Jelinek, D-G-S-G.

Blue Team

Roster: Gage Goltz, Bridger; Justin Dravetsky, Bridger; Cade Stringari, Bridger; Luke Kelley, Centerville; Kale Annis, Centerville; Caden Olson, Centerville; Mason Kerkes, Centerville; Stocktin Saska, Centerville; Karson Darko, Centerville; Nate Nelson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Kyler Anderson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Wyatt Mortensen, Highwood; Ryder Zanto, Highwood; Chase Tinklenberg, Highwood; Zach Johnston, Highwood; Tanner Novark, White Sulphur Springs.

Head coach: Brian Davison, Centerville.

Assistants: Jim Goltz, Bridger; Jim Vinson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Brandon Gondeiro, Highwood.

