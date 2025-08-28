HARDIN — The Bulldogs at Hardin High School are preparing for a new football season, but this year will be different.

Starting this season, the Bulldogs are teaming up with the Lodge Grass Indians.

The 40 players on the Hardin-Lodge Grass co-op team are confident this season will be more successful than ever.

See the Hardin-Lodge Grass Bulldogs practice at Hardin High School below:

Rivals turned teammates: Hardin, Lodge Grass join forces on football field

According to Hardin High School athletics director Travis Krieger, last season was rocky for both the Bulldogs and Indians.

"Both schools were on the very edge of cutting the programs," he said Tuesday.

Last year, Krieger said Hardin's football team had been bit by the "injury bug," and they were forced to forfeit their last two games.

"By the time we forfeited, we only had two seniors and one junior that was able to play," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

After the two teams experienced the difficult seasons, Krieger said that the athletics director at Lodge Grass, Dee Pretty On Top, gave him a call, recommending that Hardin and Lodge Grass form a co-op team for the fall 2025 football season. Hardin is a Class A school, while Lodge Grass competes in Class B.

"We're in a very unique situation, because a lot of these boys, they played together when they were younger," said Krieger.

The co-op team is made up of 40 players, including about 15 from Lodge Grass and 25 from Hardin.

Practice for the newly constituted team began in early August. According to Krieger, the boys practice for two hours every weekday at Hardin. As the players began practicing over the month, they grew a brotherly bond. However, according to teammates DJ Lefthand and Hunter Kindness, players were initially hesitant to play with their previous rivals.

"I kind of wasn't too excited at first, honestly," said Kindness, who plays center and defensive end.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Kindness rides the bus each day after school from Lodge Grass to Hardin, about 35 miles, to practice.

"It's kind of difficult sometimes. There's the moments," Kindness said on Tuesday.

The team's first home game is Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. against the Stevensville Yellowjackets. Kindness said he's confident about the upcoming game after hours of practice with the Bulldogs.

"I'm pretty excited. I feel like I'm pretty confident. I'm confident in all our ability to go out and execute, and win," he said.

Similar to Kindness, quarterback DJ Lefthand was hesitant about teaming up with Lodge Grass.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I was happy, but I wasn't at the same time," Lefthand said on Tuesday.

Lefthand said he formed a brotherly bond with his teammates over the summer. He grew up in Lodge Grass and eventually moved to Hardin in the seventh grade. Because of that, he already knew many of his co-op teammates from elementary and middle school football.

"Most of us come from the rez. Most of us are around here. It's poverty, so we get to see a little bit of each other's stories," said Lefthand. "This is my safe space, honestly. I get to get away here."

Mack Carmack, MTN News

As a co-op team, the football players will now be referred to as the Hardin-Lodge Grass Bulldogs.

Krieger said it was important to unify with one another throughout the transition. That's why the team's newly designed logo features a bulldog wearing a headdress, to keep part of the Lodge Grass Indians' original logo.

"When we went into this, we didn't want to have a 'we' and a 'they.' You know, we wanted it to be 'us,'" said Krieger. "We're two communities, two schools, but we wanted to really show unity."