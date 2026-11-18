KALISPELL — After starting the season with a Week 1 loss to Billings West, Kalispell Glacier buckled down and have not lost since, earning themselves another high seed in the playoffs.

That playoff position helped Glacier clinch their fourth straight trip to the state championship with a win at home in the semifinal against Missoula Big Sky.

WATCH THE STORY:

'Right here in Kalispell': Glacier Wolfpack Football gears up for fourth straight championship appearance

Although the Wolfpack would have prepared the same either way, coach Grady Bennett says their excitement grew when Gallatin beat undefeated West.

“We're celebrating after the game and all of a sudden we see the score and realize we have a chance to host it, and great, man, we'll take it, and we'll play it right here in Kalispell,” Bennett said. “So our guys were ready wherever we had to play it, whoever. We had to play this next game, but it's special to host it.”

This state championship is especially important to this year’s senior class, who have made it to the final round every year they have been with the program.

Senior Jesse Baines recalls his experience from his freshman year and the important lessons he learned at a young age.

“Seeing those seniors after we lost was just a big eye-opening experience,” Baines said. “Being with all your guys. It's really special.”

Glacier isn't taking Gallatin lightly; running back Trey Ramey hopes their championship experience gives them an edge.

“We definitely know they're coming in with nothing to lose,” Ramey said. “We don't necessarily think we have a target on our back. I think we're trying to take the pressure off ourselves and put it on them because they've never been here before. Just take the pressure off and just have fun with your guys and just know that you've got each other's backs.”

No matter what happens Friday, the Wolfpack are gearing up for another competitive matchup in hopes of taking home their third state title.

“I think it's going to be a terrific Class AA state championship football game,” Bennett said. “I think the fans are in for a treat, whether they're able to come live, I hope, or watch it on TV. I think it's going to be a really good championship game.”

Gallatin and Glacier kick off at Legends Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.

