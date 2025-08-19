Returning pieces have Billings West football eyeing deep postseason run

BILLINGS — Defenses playing the Billings West football team will likely have their hands full in 2025.

The Golden Bears feature Michigan commit Matt “Moose” Ludwig at tight end and Montana State commit Elias Bonner out wide, but it’s quarterback Colt Johnson that makes it all tick.

“A lot of skill guys, and it's always good to have the quarterback coming back. Last year he threw for almost 3,000 yards," West head coach Rob Stanton said. "Whenever you have a senior quarterback that had experience as a junior, you make your team a whole lot better."

That trio is just a piece of the puzzle for West, as they return a handful of impact players on both sides. There’s a buzz surrounding the Bears this season as they aim to finish atop Class AA.

“We're super hungry for that state championship. We'll do everything it takes," Johnson said. "That's why we work hard in the off season, doing weights and doing hills. We're super hungry for that, so we'll be ready to play."

“A common term used in sports is 'brotherhood.' Sometimes people just say that and don't mean it. This is a team we have this year that really means that," Stanton said. "They care about each other. They hang around each other. They have a common goal to be very good at this game. They have high expectations of themselves, and the best thing they do is hold each other accountable."

West gets a test right off the bat in 2025, as they will welcome in Kalispell Glacier and Sacramento State commit quarterback Jackson Presley. The Wolfpack finished runner-up last season.

“I feel like after the first game we'll have a bar set for where we'll need to be at. If we win, that bar still needs to be high," said Bonner.

Just 10 days remain before West kicks off its 2025 season.