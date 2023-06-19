Replay: 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game

BILLINGS — The West all-stars ran away with a 45-13 victory on Saturday in the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium in Butte. To watch a full replay of the game broadcast by the Montana Television Network, see the video player above.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 17:09:23-04
