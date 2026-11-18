MANHATTAN — For Manhattan football's upperclassmen, advancing to the Class B title game has become the expectation.

"These seniors know nothing different than playing in the state championship," said Manhattan coach Wes Kragt. "This will be our fourth year in a row there. We're trying to defend our title and I think it's going to be a great game."

The reigning champion Tigers will look to defend their title in Friday's championship against undefeated Huntley Project. It'll be Manhattan's sixth trip to the title game in the past eight years. That sustained success says a lot about the culture of this program.

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Reigning Class B champion Manhattan looking to go back-to-back

"It's a testament to the kids that came before us and the foundation that was laid," said Manhattan senior quarterback Tyson Pavlik. "My freshman year especially, those seniors put a lot of work in...and that's what makes us have the opportunity and even the thought of making it to a championship game."

The Tigers will carry a 10-1 record into the championship with Manhattan's lone loss coming Florence in Week 2. But that defeat sparked the Tigers, who went on to win their next nine games by double-digit margins to get back to the title game. And in the semifinals, Manhattan avenged that loss to the Falcons with a 34-14 victory.

"We knew we had to work harder every single week," said senior wide receive and future Montana Grizzly Brayden Zikmund of that Week 2 loss. "We told (Florence) we'd see them in November. We saw them last week and the outcome was how we wanted it to be this time and winning it meant more."

"It's always good to get humbled," said Kragt. "We had a tough game up there and they're a great team. They were on our list to have another chance at and we're glad we played them and we're looking forward to the next week."

The Tigers will be looking to earn back-to-back championships this Friday as well as earn their third overall Class B title. For the graduating players, having this opportunity is something they've been striving for their entire high school careers.

"Ever since our freshman year the seniors set a line for us to get to," said Zikmund. "Every year it's like if you aren't accomplishing at a high standard you're doing something wrong. Now that we've made it, we're got to get the job done."