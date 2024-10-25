Reed and Steele Harris: A sibling connection to Great Falls' east side

GREAT FALLS — This season's Great Falls football team sits with a 5-3 record entering Friday's crosstown game against CMR. Regardless of the result, a playoff berth has already been secured for the Bison.

One of the reasons for their success to this point is the play of standout sophomore Steele Harris.

"The seniors, they really helped me just come in and be a part of the program," Harris told MTN Sports on Thursday. "They never treated me as just a first-year player, they treated me as their own brother."

Harris — who plays wide receiver — is in his first full season of varsity football, as he was sidelined all of last fall due to injury.

He's currently following in the footsteps of older brother and Bison great Reed Harris. Reed is one of Steele's biggest supporters.

"He's still figuring (his play style) out," Reed Harris told MTN Sports via zoom Tuesday. "I think in a year or two, he'll have it all figured out, and I want to see him find a position that he's comfortable with, and that'll take him as far as he wants to go."

In his time as a Bison, Reed was well-known for his play at quarterback, as well as being an All-State performer numerous times.

Upon moving on to play football in college, he switched from throwing passes to catching them. Reed is a starting wide receiver at Boston College as a redshirt freshman.

"Just training my body how to play a different position, how to be aware in different situations," Reed Harris said on making the position adjustment.

Reed caught his first collegiate touchdown in the Eagles' win over Duquesne on Sept. 7, something he said "felt like a dream come true."

"When I came out of the route and I turned around to look, I saw the ball, caught it, and then I started running," Reed Harris said. "I peeked behind me and I saw the (defensive back) was starting to chase me, so I just had to unhitch the trailer and go."

What Reed is currently doing at Boston College is inspiring to Steele, as the younger brother says.

"Seeing just a family member I grew up with, someone I love so much go out there and accomplish his dreams, it's just great," Steele Harris said.

Bison head coach Coda Tchida has been around both brothers now, and he said he's "super proud" of Reed and what he's already achieved.

"Nothing surprises me with him," Tchida said. "I'm super proud of him and his efforts, and he's going to do great things this year still, and years to come. I can imagine him just destroying the ACC here pretty quick."

Tchida also sees lots of potential in Steele, who has two more years left in high school.

"Man has he just stepped up, and done so many good things for our football team," Tchida said. "We are a whole different team on offense with Steele Harris on the football field."

Reed has caught two touchdowns this season, and Boston College currently holds a 4-3 record.

Steele and the Bison aim to win a seventh straight game going back to 2018 against crosstown rival CMR Friday night. Kickoff from Great Falls Memorial Stadium is at 7 p.m.

