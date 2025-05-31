HIGHWOOD — High school seniors across Montana got to show out in 6-Man football one final time Friday night in the annual all-star game.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Red team takes control after early deficit to take down blue in 6-Man football all-star game

As a typical 6-Man game goes, lots of scoring was seen, but the Red Team was able to fight off an early deficit to take control and win the game 60-51.

The Blue Team, led by Bridger's Gage Goltz, Centerville's Luke Kelley and five others Miners, took a lead of 15-8 on its first two drives.

The squad featuring the state champion Box Elder Bears found rhythm, as quarterback Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette was making all sorts of connections with teammates Tracen Jilot and Dreyden Anderson.

Also providing a spark for the Red Team was Broadview-Lavina's Connor Glennie, who scores three first-half touchdowns.

