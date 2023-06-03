Red pulls away in second half for 38-12 win over Blue in 6-Man All-Star Game

HIGHWOOD — The series record for the 6-Man All-Star Game entering Friday night featured a three-game edge belonging to the Blue Team. However, the Red Team made the series a little closer with a dominant 38-12 victory at Malek Field.

The Red Team got going early as Big Sandy’s Braydon Cline picked up 12 yards on the ground before hurdling the defense and going out of bounds. After picking up yards with his feet, Cline decided to use his arm as he found Pioneer teammate Lance Rutledge in the end zone for 6-0 lead.

The Blue Team would respond quickly as Highwood’s Ridger Bowman took a short pass and turned it into a big gain before being brought down. Just a few plays later Broadview-Lavina’s Kade Erickson hooked up with his Pirate teammate William Sanguins for a catch and score to knot the score.

Matt Ehnes / For MTN Sports Broadview-Lavina's William Sanguins fights off a defender on his way to a touchdown during the 6-Man All-Star Game on Friday, May 2, 2023, in Highwood.

Before the half could end, Cline would make one more big play for the Red Team as he scrambled away from trouble and found an open Blake Harmon who walked across the goal line untouched, and a 14-6 halftime lead.

Using some big defensive stops early in the third quarter, the Red Team was able to take control of the game. Big Sandy’s Kody Strutz broke free for a long touchdown run which put them up 20-6 and they never looked back.

Th Red team has now won three out of the last four 6-Man All-Star matchups.

