Red outlasts Blue 34-28 in Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game

BUTTE — The Red Team overcame some early miscues and then held on for a 34-28 win over the Blue Team in the 37th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game on Saturday at Bob Green Field on the campus of Montana Tech.

The Blue Team got an early spark on the first play of the game, with Ben Kessler delivering an onside kick that was recovered by Jace Thompson. The Blue Team then grabbed the first points of the game on a touchdown run from William Ullery to lead 6-0.

On the next kickoff Kessler kicked the ball 20 yards downfield but Thompson outraced the Red Team to recover the ball.

The Red Team then got the spark it needed, with the Blue Team fumbling the ball which was recovered by Hayden Axtman. The Red Team then grabbed the lead with Thompson Falls' Roman Sparks connecting with Tucker Foster for a short touchdown pass.

In the second half Ullery hit Hayden Diekhan for a long catch-and-run touchdown to give Blue a 14-8 lead. Red responded with a touchdown pass from Scobey's Jace Tande to Garrett George to tie the game at 14.