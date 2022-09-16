Red Lodge's Landon Tomlin eyeing aviation after graduation

RED LODGE — Red Lodge’s Landon Tomlin takes great pride in putting on his No. 11 jersey.

Tomlin is the third in his family to don the number and credits brothers Ridge and Braden for making him the player he is today.

“To get to wear that jersey, you’re a little kid watching those two play and you’re always looking up to them," Landon said. "They made me a lot tougher, that’s for sure. They gave me a competitive edge, because if you weren’t trying to win you were getting your butt kicked. If you weren’t working hard to succeed, you were just the runt.”

“Landon has a lot of length, a lot of speed. Ridge was a lot of power and he’d come up and hit you. Braden was just really hard to tackle and a really good football player. They’ve brought a ton to our program over the years," said Red Lodge head coach John Fitzgerald.

Once the season ends, Tomlin will turn his eyes to the sky, as he’s looking towards a career in aviation.

“I’d like to maybe go into commercial eventually, but I’d like to see where that could take me," Tomlin said. "I think I’d like to end up going to Alaska or something and flying a bush plane, which would be really cool. But I just need to get my hours and all that good stuff done.”

Where did Tomlin’s interest in aviation arise? Well, Red Lodge’s new Career Technical Education Center is already proving its worth.

“I really hadn’t flown a lot. I’d flown two times before last year or the year before. We had an aviation class with our new CTE building and it really just sparked my mind, sparked my interest and I thought it was really awesome," said Tomlin.

Sounds like Tomlin will be just fine with his feet off the ground.